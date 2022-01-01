Fort Smith restaurants you'll love

Fort Smith restaurants
Toast
  • Fort Smith

Fort Smith's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Must-try Fort Smith restaurants

Gusano's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gusano's Pizzeria

5505 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith

Avg 4.4 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
13" Create Your Own$15.99
16" Create Your Own$21.49
Side Dressing$0.50
Hideaway Pizza image

 

Hideaway Pizza

8302 Phoenix Avenue, Ft. Smith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
StoneHouse Chaffee Crossing image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

StoneHouse Chaffee Crossing

8801 Wells Lake Rd, Fort Smith

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 for 20$20.00
Restaurant banner

 

Oakcrest Café

415 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No. 1 - Mini Pizza or 2 Pizza Rolls & Side$6.99
Mini Classic Combo$4.99
No. 2 - Large 1 Topping Pizza & 1 Side$14.99
Restaurant banner

 

Oakcrest Market - Chesters Chicken

2000 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Family Stops USA

2000 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More near Fort Smith to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
