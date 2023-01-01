Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Fort Smith

Fort Smith restaurants
Fort Smith restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

810 Bowling - Fort Smith

5609 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.00
crispy hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders, french fries, honey mustard
More about 810 Bowling - Fort Smith
Item pic

 

Oakcrest Cafe

415 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip 5pc$7.99
More about Oakcrest Cafe

