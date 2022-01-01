Fort st George
The place we meet friends. To celebrate and commiserate. The place we drink and eat until we can't breath.
601 S king St
Location
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
