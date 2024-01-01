Chicken salad in Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Gruff at The Post
1136 S Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas
|Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
made with pecans, green apples & green onion, w/ greens & tomato in a wheat wrap
Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave
14 N Grand Ave, Ft. Thomas
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
|Side Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, fried chicken, Roma tomato, red onion, banana peppers. Served with your choice of gorgonzola or parmesan ranch dressing.
|Large Chicken BLT Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Roma tomato. Served with house-made parmesan ranch.