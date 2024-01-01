Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fort Thomas

Go
Fort Thomas restaurants
Toast

Fort Thomas restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Gruff at The Post

1136 S Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
made with pecans, green apples & green onion, w/ greens & tomato in a wheat wrap
More about The Gruff at The Post
Banner pic

 

Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave

14 N Grand Ave, Ft. Thomas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Side Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.00
Romaine, fried chicken, Roma tomato, red onion, banana peppers. Served with your choice of gorgonzola or parmesan ranch dressing.
Large Chicken BLT Salad$11.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Roma tomato. Served with house-made parmesan ranch.
More about Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Thomas

Sliders

Blt Salad

Map

More near Fort Thomas to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston