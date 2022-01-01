Fort Washington restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fort Washington restaurants
More about Steak in a Sack - 10745 Indian Head Highway
Steak in a Sack - 10745 Indian Head Highway
10745 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington
|Popular items
|Hotcakes With Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple, OR Ham
|$10.75
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$4.60
|Two Eggs With Bacon, Sausage Patties, Scrapple, Ham, or Turkey
|$9.95
More about Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba - 742 Cady Drive Fort Washington MD 20744
PIZZA
Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba - 742 Cady Drive Fort Washington MD 20744
742 Cady Dr, Fort Washington
|Popular items
|Filipino BBQ Skewers
|$8.50
Your choice of Chicken or Pork grilled skewers, brushed with our filipino bbq sauce and paired with white jasmine rice.
|Gigi's Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Our EVERYTHING is Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Onions, Hot Peppers and your choice of Provolone or American Cheese. (Be sure to select each topping)
|Lumpia Shanghai
|$8.99
8 Pieces, handrolled with ground pork and sauteéd minced veggies.