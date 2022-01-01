Chicken sandwiches in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Malloy's Seafood
10907 Fort Washington Road, Fort Washington
|Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
All Sandwiches include your choice of 1 Side
MASH eatery - 11911 Livingston rd
11911 Livingston rd, Fort Washington
|Southern Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
With Avocado Mayo
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
With Jalapeño Mayo
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$8.89
Lettuce, cucumber salad, white sauce, tzatziki dip, green pepper & onion, feta cheese