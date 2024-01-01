Fried chicken wings in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
More about Steak in a Sack
Steak in a Sack
10745 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington
|CHICKEN WINGS with Fries
|$9.95
More about Legacy Carryout - Fort Washington
Legacy Carryout - Fort Washington
10909 Livingston Rd, Fort Washington
|10 Count Fried Chicken Wings
|$16.99
Fresh and crispy whole wings seasoned and fried to perfection! Spice it up with some of our wings sauces or get it with a waffle to add some sweetness!
|3 Count Fried Chicken Wings
|$7.99
Fresh and crispy whole wings seasoned and fried to perfection! Spice it up with some of our wings sauces or get it with a waffle to add some sweetness!
|6 Count Fried Chicken Wings
|$10.99
Fresh and crispy whole wings seasoned and fried to perfection! Spice it up with some of our wings sauces or get it with a waffle to add some sweetness!