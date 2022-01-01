Garden salad in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Malloy's Seafood
Malloy's Seafood
10907 Fort Washington Road, Fort Washington
|Garden Salad
|$6.99
A mix of crisp greens, arugula, red onions, grape tomatoes, carrots, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
More about MASH eatery - 11911 Livingston rd
MASH eatery - 11911 Livingston rd
11911 Livingston rd, Fort Washington
|Garden Salad
|$6.35
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, green pepper, red onion