Fort Washington restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
Popular items
Classic Burger
$10.50
8 oz burger. LTO request only
Magerks Salad
$10.00
Spring Mix, craisins, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, white balsamic viniagrette
Cheesesteak
$11.00
American Cheese, Provolone, Whiz
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
Popular items
Chips & Salsa
$4.95
Freshly fried served with our house made salsa Oaxaca
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chipotle
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle aioli, queso fresco,
& avocado on three flour tortillas
Guacamole
$12.95
Our Traditional Guacamole made of avocados mashed with lime juice, salt, roasted, jalapenos, onions & cilantro.
Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca
Double Trouble Waffles & French Toast
1423 Barton Dr, Fort Washington