Baja fish tacos in Fort Washington

Fort Washington restaurants
Fort Washington restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

SEAFOOD

Magerk's Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$15.00
Battered fried Mahi with citrus slaw, pineapple salsa, cojita cheese and a side of Spanish rice
More about Magerk's Fort Washington
Baja Fish Tacos image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$14.95
Grilled or platain crusted tilapia batter
served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw, served with
sides of avocado crema and
chiptole aioli
More about Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington

