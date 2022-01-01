Caesar salad in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Magerks Pub & Grill
SEAFOOD
Magerks Pub & Grill
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, ONeil's Caesar Dressing
More about Cantina Feliz
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$14.95
a bed of romaine & arugula topped
with sliced grilled chicken, avocado,
bacon, Cabrales blue cheese, black
beans, roasted tomatoes & roasted
corn. Choice of chipotle ranch or lemon vinaigrette dressing