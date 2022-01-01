Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Fort Washington

Fort Washington restaurants
Fort Washington restaurants that serve caesar salad

SEAFOOD

Magerks Pub & Grill

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, ONeil's Caesar Dressing
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$14.95
a bed of romaine & arugula topped
with sliced grilled chicken, avocado,
bacon, Cabrales blue cheese, black
beans, roasted tomatoes & roasted
corn. Choice of chipotle ranch or lemon vinaigrette dressing
