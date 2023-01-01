Fish tacos in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve fish tacos
SEAFOOD
Magerk's Fort Washington
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
|Baja Fish Taco
|$15.00
Battered fried Mahi with citrus slaw, pineapple salsa, cojita cheese and a side of Spanish rice
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled or platain crusted tilapia batter
served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw, served with
sides of avocado crema and
chiptole aioli
|Kid's Fish Taco
|$8.95
1 pc fish taco served crispy or grilled with lettuce and tomato