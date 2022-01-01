Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Fort Washington

Go
Fort Washington restaurants
Toast

Fort Washington restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Nachos To Go$7.00
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Cheesesteak Nachos$16.00
Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce
Southwest Nacho$16.00
More about Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Nachos$15.95
Corn tortilla chips layered with Chorizo, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Chicken Nachos$15.95
Corn tortilla chips layered with Tinga Chicken black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Short Rib Nachos$15.95
Corn tortilla chips layered with Brisket, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
More about Cantina Feliz

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Washington

Chopped Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Quesadillas

Short Ribs

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Fort Washington to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston