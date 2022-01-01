Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fort Washington

Fort Washington restaurants
Fort Washington restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$8.00
Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Parmigiana, Lemon Vinaigrette
* $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
Citrus Salmon$22.00
Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aoili, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Carbon Tacos$19.95
Salmon served with refried beans, grilled scallions, salsa roja, onion, & cilantro. With flour tortillas on the side.
Salmon Tacos$15.95
avocado salsa verde, green papaya, jicima, citrus slaw on two flour tortillas
