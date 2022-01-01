Salmon in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
|Salmon Salad
|$8.00
Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Parmigiana, Lemon Vinaigrette
* $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
|Citrus Salmon
|$22.00
Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aoili, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
|Salmon Carbon Tacos
|$19.95
Salmon served with refried beans, grilled scallions, salsa roja, onion, & cilantro. With flour tortillas on the side.
|Salmon Tacos
|$15.95
avocado salsa verde, green papaya, jicima, citrus slaw on two flour tortillas