Short ribs in Fort Washington

Fort Washington restaurants
Fort Washington restaurants that serve short ribs

SEAFOOD

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Scoop Fries$12.00
Short Rib Nachos$16.00
Short Rib Nachos Finish At Home$16.00
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Enchiladas$15.95
Tender chili braised short rib with black beans and roasted corn. Rolled in soft corn tortillas in a red pepper sauce topped with Mexican crema.
Short Rib Nachos$15.95
Corn tortilla chips layered with Brisket, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
