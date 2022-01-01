Shrimp tacos in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
SEAFOOD
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.00
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico
More about Cantina Feliz
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chipotle
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle aioli, queso fresco,
& avocado on three flour tortillas
|Shrimp Carbon Tacos
|$17.95
Guajillio Marindated Grilled Shrimp Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.