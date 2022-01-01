Tacos in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.00
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cantina Feliz
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
|Chicken Carbon Tacos
|$17.95
Chicken Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.
|"Chick-Feliz" Tacos
|$13.95
Gluten free fried chicken with
“chick-feliz” sauce & avocado relish on three flour tortillas. Available Even On Sundays!
|Kid's Fish Taco
|$8.95
1 pc fish taco served crispy or grilled with lettuce and tomato