Tacos in Fort Washington

Fort Washington restaurants
Fort Washington restaurants that serve tacos

SEAFOOD

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$13.00
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Carbon Tacos$17.95
Chicken Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.
"Chick-Feliz" Tacos$13.95
Gluten free fried chicken with
“chick-feliz” sauce & avocado relish on three flour tortillas. Available Even On Sundays!
Kid's Fish Taco$8.95
1 pc fish taco served crispy or grilled with lettuce and tomato
