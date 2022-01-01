Fort Wayne restaurants you'll love
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Amarillo Rice
|$1.75
8oz | Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
|BOWL
|$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|STREET TACOS
|$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|1 lb. Pulled Pork
|$14.99
If ordering more than 3 lbs. PLEASE contact the restaurant for availability. 260-338-4888
|Two Meat Plate
|$16.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
|One Meat Plate
|$13.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.95
Served with side and drink
|The Blues Burger
|$10.50
Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.
PIZZA
B. Antonio's Pizza
5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|10" Creatable
|$8.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
|14" Creatable
|$14.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
|16" Creatable
|$17.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
|Loaded Fries
|$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion
REBUILDING Saisaki
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.50
|Spring Roll
|$6.50
|Yum Yum Roll
|$13.98
Nawa
126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Spring Roll (5 count)
|$9.00
wonton wrap, celery, carrot, cabbage,
glass noodle, salt & pepper
|Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)
|$15.00
protein choice, Lomein noodle, yellow onion, basil, mild peppers, green bean, basil sauce
|Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$15.00
protein choice, egg, yellow onion,
green onion, scallion, peas, carrot
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bistro Nota
620 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Creole Shrimp Linguine
|$26.00
Creole Seasoned Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Fettucine Noodles
|Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Sauce
|$18.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Almond Pesto, Risotto, Roasted Tomato Sauce
|Bistro Ragout
|$12.00
Stewed Lamb & Vegetables, Parisienne Gnocchi
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
|Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$13.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Build Your Own Salad
|$12.99
You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
|Chicken Tenders 5 Piece
|$6.75
Served with your choice of sauce
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Churro
|$1.95
A single fresh churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
|NACHOS
|$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Juice Jar
6312 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
BASE: Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk
|Acai Superfood Bowl
|$11.95
BASE: Frozen Acai, Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk
TOPPINGS: Pecans, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Chia, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana
|Power Lunch
|$7.95
This smoothie is great for a meal replacement or just an on-the-go snack. It has the flavor profile of blueberry, peanut butter, and cinnamon. It is made with: Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Spinach, Whey Protein (can sub Pea Protein), Flax Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter (can sub almond butter), Vanilla, Cinnamon, Almond Milk
Mercadito Taqueria
111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Shrimp Cocktail (8 oz)
|$10.00
We hope for this to be in your Top 3 Shrimp cocktails of your life. Zesty and fresh. Tomato, Cucumber, and Avocado add to the texture and flavor. Served with Chips.
|La Birria Pizza 10"
|$18.99
Birria, San Marzano Sauce, Oaxaca Cheese, Shaved Red Onion, Cotija-Garlic Crust, Morita Mayo, Fresh Dough
|Tejano Sando
|$14.00
House Smoked Brisket - Wood Farms Beef, Ancho BBQ, Coriander & Honey-Sesame Slaw, Bolillo Torta Bread
Hop River Brewing Company
1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork N’ Cheddar Grilled Wrap
|$12.00
With Creamy Slaw and Caramelized Onion
|From Paris With Hops 1/6 Keg
|$120.00
Hazy IPA 6.15%
No bitter, all juice. Passion Fruit, Orange, and more.
|Brightest Summer Growler
|$12.00
Summer Ale 4.1%
Golden Style Ale, Nutty with Hints of Apricot/Stone Fruit
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
2882 E Dupont Rd,, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Dupont Roll
|$12.98
Inside spicy crab stick, avocado, crunch topping with crab stick and tobiko with special sauce
|Sushi Deluxe
|$20.98
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$11.95
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Chips + Salsa
|$4.00
house red salsa with daily-made tortillas
|Johnny Boy Brussels
|$6.00
chamoy glaze, pepitas, cotija
|Pachola Burger
|$15.00
west-coast style double smash patties, american cheese, white onion, lettuce, guac sauce, burger spread on a sesame seed bun
B. Antonio's Pizza
10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|16" Creatable
|$17.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
|12" Creatable
|$11.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
|10" Creatable
|$8.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Oleys Pizza
10910 US-24, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|SM DEEP DISH
|$16.00
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
|SM HAND TOSSED
|$10.00
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Americano
|$2.29
Espresso - Water
|White Mocha*
|$3.89
White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk
|Winterberry White
Raspberry - Chocolate milano - White chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Burrito
|Tacos
|Nachos
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Cheese Dog
|$2.45
Coney Sauce & Melted Cheese
|JPF Dog
|$2.99
Bacon, Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, & Onions
|Pickle Dog
|$2.35
Mustard, Coney Sauce, Shredded Pickles
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580, Warsaw
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$13.00
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Good Karma IPA battered cod/waffle fries/coleslaw/malt vinegar/house tarter
|Scotch Eggs
|$9.00
hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Yes Utensils
Yes, include utensils in my order
|Rib & Meat Plate
|$20.95
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
|Two Meat Plate
|$16.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
Copper Spoon
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
|Pimento Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy spreadable pimento cheese. Comes with small side of baked bread.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)
|$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|16" Pepperoni Pizza
|$19.50
Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$17.59
Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.
|Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, Misto Pizza Blend.
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|VANILLA TEA LATTE
|$2.79
Madagascar Vanilla Tea - Vanilla - Steamed milk
|CAMPFIRE MOCHA
|$3.94
Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk
|CAKE WALK LATTE
|$3.64
Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$11.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
|Build Your Own Salad
|$12.99
You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
2520 E DuPont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|House Brew
|$1.85
Medium roast house coffee.
|ZEBRA
|$3.89
Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk
|CAMPFIRE MOCHA
|$3.94
Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|10 Bone-In Wings (All Same)
|$13.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
|Pocket Fries
|$9.99
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of Ranch
|5 Bone-In Wings
|$6.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
7952 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Salty American
|$2.29
Salted caramel - Espresso - Water - Cream - Shaken with Ice
|HOUSE BREW
|$1.85
Medium roast house coffee.
|Winterberry White
Raspberry - Chocolate milano - White chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream
