Fort Wayne restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fort Wayne restaurants

Taqueria Salsa Grille image

 

Taqueria Salsa Grille

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Amarillo Rice$1.75
8oz | Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
BOWL$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
STREET TACOS$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
Consumer pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 lb. Pulled Pork$14.99
If ordering more than 3 lbs. PLEASE contact the restaurant for availability. 260-338-4888
Two Meat Plate$16.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
One Meat Plate$13.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
Served with side and drink
The Blues Burger$10.50
Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
B. Antonio's Pizza image

PIZZA

B. Antonio's Pizza

5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Creatable$8.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
14" Creatable$14.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
16" Creatable$17.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
07 Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
Loaded Fries$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion
More about 07 Pub
REBUILDING Saisaki image

 

REBUILDING Saisaki

200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$6.50
Spring Roll$6.50
Yum Yum Roll$13.98
More about REBUILDING Saisaki
Nawa image

 

Nawa

126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Roll (5 count)$9.00
wonton wrap, celery, carrot, cabbage,
glass noodle, salt & pepper
Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, Lomein noodle, yellow onion, basil, mild peppers, green bean, basil sauce
Fried Rice (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, egg, yellow onion,
green onion, scallion, peas, carrot
More about Nawa
Bistro Nota image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bistro Nota

620 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creole Shrimp Linguine$26.00
Creole Seasoned Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Fettucine Noodles
Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Sauce$18.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Almond Pesto, Risotto, Roasted Tomato Sauce
Bistro Ragout$12.00
Stewed Lamb & Vegetables, Parisienne Gnocchi
More about Bistro Nota
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$13.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Build Your Own Salad$12.99
You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.
More about Bandidos
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
Double Cheeseburger$7.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
Chicken Tenders 5 Piece$6.75
Served with your choice of sauce
More about Burger Bar
Salsa Grille - Coldwater image

GRILL

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churro$1.95
A single fresh churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
NACHOS$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
Juice Jar image

 

Juice Jar

6312 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl
BASE: Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk
Acai Superfood Bowl$11.95
BASE: Frozen Acai, Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk
TOPPINGS: Pecans, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Chia, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana
Power Lunch$7.95
This smoothie is great for a meal replacement or just an on-the-go snack. It has the flavor profile of blueberry, peanut butter, and cinnamon. It is made with: Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Spinach, Whey Protein (can sub Pea Protein), Flax Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter (can sub almond butter), Vanilla, Cinnamon, Almond Milk
More about Juice Jar
Mercadito Taqueria image

 

Mercadito Taqueria

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Cocktail (8 oz)$10.00
We hope for this to be in your Top 3 Shrimp cocktails of your life. Zesty and fresh. Tomato, Cucumber, and Avocado add to the texture and flavor. Served with Chips.
La Birria Pizza 10"$18.99
Birria, San Marzano Sauce, Oaxaca Cheese, Shaved Red Onion, Cotija-Garlic Crust, Morita Mayo, Fresh Dough
Tejano Sando$14.00
House Smoked Brisket - Wood Farms Beef, Ancho BBQ, Coriander & Honey-Sesame Slaw, Bolillo Torta Bread
More about Mercadito Taqueria
Hop River Brewing Company image

 

Hop River Brewing Company

1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pork N’ Cheddar Grilled Wrap$12.00
With Creamy Slaw and Caramelized Onion
From Paris With Hops 1/6 Keg$120.00
Hazy IPA 6.15%
No bitter, all juice. Passion Fruit, Orange, and more.
Brightest Summer Growler$12.00
Summer Ale 4.1%
Golden Style Ale, Nutty with Hints of Apricot/Stone Fruit
More about Hop River Brewing Company
Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

2882 E Dupont Rd,, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dupont Roll$12.98
Inside spicy crab stick, avocado, crunch topping with crab stick and tobiko with special sauce
Sushi Deluxe$20.98
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$11.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
Mercado image

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips + Salsa$4.00
house red salsa with daily-made tortillas
Johnny Boy Brussels$6.00
chamoy glaze, pepitas, cotija
Pachola Burger$15.00
west-coast style double smash patties, american cheese, white onion, lettuce, guac sauce, burger spread on a sesame seed bun
More about Mercado
B. Antonio's Pizza image

 

B. Antonio's Pizza

10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Creatable$17.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
12" Creatable$11.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
10" Creatable$8.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Oleys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Oleys Pizza

10910 US-24, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM DEEP DISH$16.00
Garlic Knots$8.00
SM HAND TOSSED$10.00
More about Oleys Pizza
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company image

 

Bon Bon’s Coffee Company

5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Americano$2.29
Espresso - Water
White Mocha*$3.89
White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk
Winterberry White
Raspberry - Chocolate milano - White chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream
More about Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Guadalupe's Mexican Grill

10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito
Tacos
Nachos
More about Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
The Stand image

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dog$2.45
Coney Sauce & Melted Cheese
JPF Dog$2.99
Bacon, Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, & Onions
Pickle Dog$2.35
Mustard, Coney Sauce, Shredded Pickles
More about The Stand
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw image

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Dinner$13.00
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
Good Karma IPA battered cod/waffle fries/coleslaw/malt vinegar/house tarter
Scotch Eggs$9.00
hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield image

 

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield

2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yes Utensils
Yes, include utensils in my order
Rib & Meat Plate$20.95
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
Two Meat Plate$16.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Copper Spoon image

 

Copper Spoon

301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.8 (1579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
Pimento Cheese$8.00
Creamy spreadable pimento cheese. Comes with small side of baked bread.
Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
More about Copper Spoon
Pint and Slice image

 

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
16" Cheese Pizza$17.59
Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.
Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, Misto Pizza Blend.
More about Pint and Slice
Bon Bon's Coffee Company image

 

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VANILLA TEA LATTE$2.79
Madagascar Vanilla Tea - Vanilla - Steamed milk
CAMPFIRE MOCHA$3.94
Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk
CAKE WALK LATTE$3.64
Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk
More about Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$11.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
Build Your Own Salad$12.99
You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.
More about Bandidos
Bon Bon's Coffee Company image

 

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

2520 E DuPont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 ( reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Brew$1.85
Medium roast house coffee.
ZEBRA$3.89
Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk
CAMPFIRE MOCHA$3.94
Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk
More about Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Bone-In Wings (All Same)$13.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
Pocket Fries$9.99
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of Ranch
5 Bone-In Wings$6.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Bon Bon's Coffee Company image

 

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

7952 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salty American$2.29
Salted caramel - Espresso - Water - Cream - Shaken with Ice
HOUSE BREW$1.85
Medium roast house coffee.
Winterberry White
Raspberry - Chocolate milano - White chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream
More about Bon Bon's Coffee Company

