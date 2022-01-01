Fort Wayne American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fort Wayne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Bacon BBQ
|$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
|Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese
|$9.95
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
|Create Your Own Burger
|$10.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders 5 Piece
|$6.75
Served with your choice of sauce
|Cheese Fries
|$3.75
Our house-made white cheese and pepperjack sauce, served on the side
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
Copper Spoon
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
|Korean BBQ Wings
|$10.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Wings tossed in house Korean BBQ Sauce.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)
|$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|5 Bone-In Wings
|$6.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
|Pocket Fries
|$9.99
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of Ranch
|20 Bone-In Wings (10/10)
|$27.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Coney Dogs
|$7.49
Two grilled Lightlife hot dogs, our house chili, house cheese sauce, and diced onion on toasted buns. Served with french fries.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
A 1/4 lb. Impossible patty with melty American cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.
|Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese
|$8.99
Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese made with elbow macaroni and freshly shredded cheddar. 8 oz. portion baked to order.
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs
4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne