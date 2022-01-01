Fort Wayne American restaurants you'll love

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon BBQ$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese$9.95
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
Create Your Own Burger$10.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders 5 Piece$6.75
Served with your choice of sauce
Cheese Fries$3.75
Our house-made white cheese and pepperjack sauce, served on the side
Double Cheeseburger$7.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
More about Burger Bar
Copper Spoon image

 

Copper Spoon

301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.8 (1579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
Korean BBQ Wings$10.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Wings tossed in house Korean BBQ Sauce.
Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
More about Copper Spoon
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Bone-In Wings$6.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
Pocket Fries$9.99
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of Ranch
20 Bone-In Wings (10/10)$27.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Savery Vegan Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coney Dogs$7.49
Two grilled Lightlife hot dogs, our house chili, house cheese sauce, and diced onion on toasted buns. Served with french fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
A 1/4 lb. Impossible patty with melty American cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese$8.99
Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese made with elbow macaroni and freshly shredded cheddar. 8 oz. portion baked to order.
More about Savery Vegan Grill
Buffalo Wings & Ribs image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.4 (79 reviews)
Takeout
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs
Buffalo Wings & Ribs image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs

