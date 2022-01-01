Fort Wayne bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Loaded Fries
|$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
Nawa
126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)
|$15.00
protein choice, Lomein noodle, yellow onion, basil, mild peppers, green bean, basil sauce
|Pad Thai me up (Dinner)
|$15.00
protein choice, rice noodle, bean sprout,
egg, green onion, sweet radish, tofu, peanut
|Hawaiian Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$16.00
protein choice, pineapple, yellow onion,
cashews, tomato, mild curry
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bistro Nota
620 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Beef Teres Major
|$28.00
Petite Shoulder Tenderloin, Roasted Garlic Marinated, Potato Veloute, Sofrito, Grilled Focaccia
|The Nota Salad
|$9.00
Charred Corn, Diced Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Dressing, House Croutons & Grated Parmesan
|Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Sauce
|$18.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Almond Pesto, Risotto, Roasted Tomato Sauce
Copper Spoon
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
|Korean BBQ Wings
|$10.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Wings tossed in house Korean BBQ Sauce.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)
|$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|5 Bone-In Wings
|$6.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
|Pocket Fries
|$9.99
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of Ranch
|20 Bone-In Wings (10/10)
|$27.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
PIZZA
Alto Grado at The Landing
111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Brooklyn
|$11.70
|10 Inch Pizza
|$9.25
|Plain Pie (Cheese)
|$9.82
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs
4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne