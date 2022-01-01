Fort Wayne bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Wayne

07 Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Loaded Fries$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion
Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
Nawa image

 

Nawa

126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Lomein Noodle (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, Lomein noodle, yellow onion, basil, mild peppers, green bean, basil sauce
Pad Thai me up (Dinner)$15.00
protein choice, rice noodle, bean sprout,
egg, green onion, sweet radish, tofu, peanut
Hawaiian Fried Rice (Dinner)$16.00
protein choice, pineapple, yellow onion,
cashews, tomato, mild curry
Bistro Nota image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bistro Nota

620 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Teres Major$28.00
Petite Shoulder Tenderloin, Roasted Garlic Marinated, Potato Veloute, Sofrito, Grilled Focaccia
The Nota Salad$9.00
Charred Corn, Diced Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Dressing, House Croutons & Grated Parmesan
Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Sauce$18.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Almond Pesto, Risotto, Roasted Tomato Sauce
Copper Spoon image

 

Copper Spoon

301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.8 (1579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
Korean BBQ Wings$10.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Wings tossed in house Korean BBQ Sauce.
Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Bone-In Wings$6.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
Pocket Fries$9.99
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of Ranch
20 Bone-In Wings (10/10)$27.99
We no longer offer all drums or all flats as an option.
Alto Grado at The Landing image

PIZZA

Alto Grado at The Landing

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brooklyn$11.70
10 Inch Pizza$9.25
Plain Pie (Cheese)$9.82
Buffalo Wings & Ribs image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.4 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings & Ribs image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
