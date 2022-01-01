Fort Wayne cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Fort Wayne
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|White Mocha*
|$3.89
White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk
|Latte
|$2.99
Espresso - Milk
|Caramel Macchiato
|$3.64
Vanilla - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Italian Stallion
Tiramisu - Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Whipped cream
|Butterbeer
|$3.74
Butterscotch - English toffee - Caramel sauce - Espresso - Milk
|CAMPFIRE MOCHA
|$3.94
Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
2520 E DuPont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Peppermint Patty
|$3.94
Peppermint bark - Dark chocolate - Milk - Whipped cream
|CAMPFIRE MOCHA
|$3.94
Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk
|House Brew
|$1.85
Medium roast house coffee.
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
7952 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Peppermint Patty Mocha
|$3.94
Peppermint bark - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
|Salty American
|$2.29
Salted caramel - Espresso - Water - Cream - Shaken with Ice
|Candy Cane Cold Brew
Cold brew - Peppermint bark - Cream