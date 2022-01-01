Fort Wayne Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Fort Wayne
More about 07 Pub
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.00
Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini
|Breaded Tenderloin
|$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Pork Tenderloin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
|07 Pub Burger
|$13.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, Bacon, Beer Cheese, Onion Ring, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato