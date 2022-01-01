Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Wayne Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Fort Wayne

07 Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$5.00
Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini
Breaded Tenderloin$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Pork Tenderloin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
07 Pub Burger$13.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, Bacon, Beer Cheese, Onion Ring, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato
More about 07 Pub
a'Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

a'Roma Pizza

1123 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create Your Own
Pick your toppings, Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Roll$9.00
Made with our signature homemade mild fine ground sausage, sauce, & mozzarella.
More about a'Roma Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Nachos

Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston