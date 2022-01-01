Fort Wayne sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Fort Wayne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
Popular items
Bacon BBQ
$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese
$9.95
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
Create Your Own Burger
$10.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
Popular items
Coney Dogs
$7.49
Two grilled Lightlife hot dogs, our house chili, house cheese sauce, and diced onion on toasted buns. Served with french fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.99
A 1/4 lb. Impossible patty with melty American cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Baked Mac 'N' Cheese
$8.99
Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese made with elbow macaroni and freshly shredded cheddar. 8 oz. portion baked to order.
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs
4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne