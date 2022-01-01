Fort Wayne pizza restaurants you'll love

Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Fort Wayne

B. Antonio's Pizza image

PIZZA

B. Antonio's Pizza

5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Creatable$17.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
12" Creatable$11.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
10" Creatable$8.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
07 Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Never Frozen Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Loaded Fries$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion
Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
B. Antonio's Pizza image

 

B. Antonio's Pizza

10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10" Creatable$8.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
14" Creatable$14.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
7" Creatable$5.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
Pint and Slice image

 

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, Misto Pizza Blend.
16" Cheese Pizza$17.59
Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.
16" Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
Three Fires Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Three Fires Pizza

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Mista$10.50
greens, shredded parmesan, carrot, cucumber, fennel, red onion, grape tomato, pine nuts, rice wine vinaigrette
800$15.75
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, hot sausage, roasted red pepper, chili oil, chili flake, parsley
Cheese$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Alto Grado at The Landing image

PIZZA

Alto Grado at The Landing

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brooklyn$11.70
10 Inch Pizza$9.25
Plain Pie (Cheese)$9.82
a'Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

a'Roma Pizza

1123 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create Your Own
Pick your toppings, Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Roll$9.00
Made with our signature homemade mild fine ground sausage, sauce, & mozzarella.
