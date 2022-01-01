Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Avocado Toast
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve avocado toast
Juice Jar
6312 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Classic Avocado Toast
$9.25
Choose Brioche or Gluten Free/Vegan Bread
TOPPINGS: Avocado, Micro Greens, Olive Oil, Sesame Seeds
More about Juice Jar
Kanela, LLC
618 S HARRISON STREET, FORT WAYNE
No reviews yet
Avocado toast bagel
$5.75
More about Kanela, LLC
