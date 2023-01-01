Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bleu burgers in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve bleu burgers

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd

4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.4 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$13.99
1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$10.99
American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, includes 2 sides.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson

6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$13.99
1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$10.99
American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, includes 2 sides.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson

