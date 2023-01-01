Bleu burgers in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve bleu burgers
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|Angus Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$13.99
1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.99
American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, includes 2 sides.
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson
6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
|Angus Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$13.99
1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.99
American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, includes 2 sides.