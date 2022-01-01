Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb. Sliced Brisket$22.99
If ordering more than 3 lbs. PLEASE contact the restaurant for availability. 260-338-4888
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield

2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
Brisket Burnt End Sandwich$11.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
1 lb. Sliced Brisket$22.99
If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Item pic

 

Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb. Sliced Brisket$22.99
If ordering more than 3 lbs. PLEASE contact the restaurant for availability. 260-338-4888
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Greek Salad

Curry

Chips And Salsa

Lasagna

Falafel Pitas

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston