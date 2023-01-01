Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd

4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.4 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken dipped in your choice of signature wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone. Served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson

6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken dipped in your choice of signature wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone. Served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson

