Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken dipped in your choice of signature wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone. Served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson
6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken dipped in your choice of signature wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone. Served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.