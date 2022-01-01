Burritos in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve burritos
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|Kids Burrito
|$5.49
|BURRITO
|$7.50
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Burrito Loco
|$15.99
Fajita steak, chicken, and mesquite grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with white queso and pico de gallo. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Big Bad Burrito
|$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with pinto or black beans, rice, and white queso, along with your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Topped with red enchilada sauce and Cheddar cheese. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|KIDS BURRITOS
|$5.49
|BURRITO
|$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|10" Flour Tortilla (Kids Burrito)
|$0.75
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Brek-Wet Burrito
|$15.00
Cheesy Chorizo Scramble, fried potatoes, bacon, Queso & Enchilada Sauce, served over beans
|Wet Burrito
|$16.00
stuffed with choice of protein, fries, cilantro, onion, crema, cotija, guac sauce, topped with queso, beans, guajillo sauce
|Golden State Burrito
|$13.00
choice of protein, fries, queso, cilantro, onion, crema, cotija, guac sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
|Burrito
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Cheesy Jalapeno Burrito
|$12.99
Cheddar jalapeno tortilla filled with Impossible, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, spicy mayo, sriracha and tater tots.
|Beyond Buffalo Burrito
|$12.99
Fried beyond chicken tenders, fries, cheese, lettuce, buffalo and ranch in a 12" soft tortilla
|Cheeseburger Burrito
|$12.49
Chopped Impossible, fries, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and Junie sauce
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|Kids Burrito
|$5.49
|BURRITO
|$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot