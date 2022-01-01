Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Taqueria Salsa Grille

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Burrito$5.49
BURRITO$7.50
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Burrito Loco$15.99
Fajita steak, chicken, and mesquite grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with white queso and pico de gallo. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Big Bad Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with pinto or black beans, rice, and white queso, along with your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Topped with red enchilada sauce and Cheddar cheese. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

GRILL

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS BURRITOS$5.49
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
10" Flour Tortilla (Kids Burrito)$0.75
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brek-Wet Burrito$15.00
Cheesy Chorizo Scramble, fried potatoes, bacon, Queso & Enchilada Sauce, served over beans
Wet Burrito$16.00
stuffed with choice of protein, fries, cilantro, onion, crema, cotija, guac sauce, topped with queso, beans, guajillo sauce
Golden State Burrito$13.00
choice of protein, fries, queso, cilantro, onion, crema, cotija, guac sauce
More about Mercado
Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Guadalupe's Mexican Grill

10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito
More about Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Burrito Loco$15.99
Fajita steak, chicken, and mesquite grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with white queso and pico de gallo. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Big Bad Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with pinto or black beans, rice, and white queso, along with your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Topped with red enchilada sauce and Cheddar cheese. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Loco$15.99
Fajita steak, chicken, and mesquite grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with white queso and pico de gallo. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Baja Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and sour cream. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Jalapeno Burrito$12.99
Cheddar jalapeno tortilla filled with Impossible, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, spicy mayo, sriracha and tater tots.
Beyond Buffalo Burrito$12.99
Fried beyond chicken tenders, fries, cheese, lettuce, buffalo and ranch in a 12" soft tortilla
Cheeseburger Burrito$12.49
Chopped Impossible, fries, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and Junie sauce
More about Savery Vegan Grill
Item pic

 

Salsa Grille - YMCA

5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Burrito$5.49
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - YMCA
Item pic

 

Salsa Grille - Coventry

5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Burrito$5.49
BURRITO
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - Coventry

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Tomato Salad

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Fajitas

Croissants

Calamari

Cucumber Salad

Garden Salad

Jambalaya

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston