Cake in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Specialty Cake$4.49
Cake$3.49
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Lobster Cake$8.00
pickled cabbage, spicy chingon sauce, cilantro
Twin Shrimp & Lobster Cake$20.00
two pan-fried shrimp and lobster cakes topped with tajin mayo, pickled red onion, spicy cabbage and cilantro
More about Mercado
Oleys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Oleys Pizza

10910 US-24, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$4.00
More about Oleys Pizza
Item pic

 

Bon Bon’s Coffee Company

5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (346 reviews)
Takeout
POUND CAKE$2.25
CAKE ROLL$2.25
More about Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Sundae$5.19
Warmed Up Funnel Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, your choice of sundae topping, Whipped Cream, & Cinnamon Maple Sprinkles
More about The Stand
Item pic

 

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
POUND CAKE$2.25
CAKE WALK LATTE$3.64
Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk
More about Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

2520 E DuPont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 ( reviews)
Takeout
POUND CAKE$2.25
Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.
More about Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

7952 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
CAKE WALK LATTE$3.64
Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk
POUND CAKE$2.25
Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.
More about Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest image

 

Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rotating Cake$3.99
Cake$3.49
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Alto Grado at The Landing image

PIZZA

Alto Grado at The Landing

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Pops$2.00
More about Alto Grado at The Landing

