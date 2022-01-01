Chai lattes in Fort Wayne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bon Bon’s Coffee Company

5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.69
Chai and Milk - Our chai is sweet not spicy.
More about Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
Ophelia's image

 

Ophelia's

1603 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.50
Rare Tea Cellar Bourbon Vanilla Chai with steamed milk
More about Ophelia's

