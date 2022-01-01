Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Chai Lattes
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chai lattes
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne
Avg 4.6
(346 reviews)
Chai Latte
$3.69
Chai and Milk - Our chai is sweet not spicy.
More about Bon Bon’s Coffee Company
Ophelia's
1603 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.50
Rare Tea Cellar Bourbon Vanilla Chai with steamed milk
More about Ophelia's
