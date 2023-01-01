Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chai tea

Consumer pic

 

Firefly Coffee House

3523 N Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Golden Milk Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Premium loose leaf Golden Turmeric Chai Tea (herbal) steeped with steamed milk and honey
More about Firefly Coffee House
Item pic

 

BoPho To-Go

8812 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Milk Tea$6.00
More about BoPho To-Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Pancakes

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken Salad

Pork Tenderloin

Tom Yum Soup

Cucumber Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston