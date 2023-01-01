Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai tea in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Chai Tea
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chai tea
Firefly Coffee House
3523 N Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Golden Milk Chai Tea Latte
$3.95
Premium loose leaf Golden Turmeric Chai Tea (herbal) steeped with steamed milk and honey
More about Firefly Coffee House
BoPho To-Go
8812 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Chai Milk Tea
$6.00
More about BoPho To-Go
