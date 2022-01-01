Cheese fries in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve cheese fries
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Cheese Fries
|$3.75
Our house-made white cheese and pepperjack sauce, served on the side
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Cheese Fries
|$3.39
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$3.79
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
A double portion of french fries topped with melty cheese and bean chili
|Chili Cheese Fry Burrito
|$12.99
Chili, cheese, onion and fries wrapped in a 12" soft tortilla