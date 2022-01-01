Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve cheese fries

Cheese Fries image

 

Burger Bar

223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$3.75
Our house-made white cheese and pepperjack sauce, served on the side
More about Burger Bar
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$3.39
Chili Cheese Fries$3.79
More about The Stand
Savery Vegan Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
A double portion of french fries topped with melty cheese and bean chili
Chili Cheese Fry Burrito$12.99
Chili, cheese, onion and fries wrapped in a 12" soft tortilla
More about Savery Vegan Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Cupcakes

Nachos

Ranch Salad

Chips And Salsa

Reuben

Crab Rangoon

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston