Cheeseburgers in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Great American Cheeseburger
|$10.25
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Served with side and drink
|Great American Cheeseburger
|$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$11.75
Sourced from Wyoming's Brush Creek Ranch, this purebred beef from legendary Japanese bloodlines is known for rich, buttery flavor and subtle sweetness. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
|Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$8.75
Sourced from Wyoming's Brush Creek Ranch, this purebred beef from legendary Japanese bloodlines is known for rich, buttery flavor and subtle sweetness. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|16" Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Pizza
|$27.50
Our Bacon Dbl Chzburger Pizza is topped with Bacon , Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato.
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$5.99
A 2 oz. Impossible patty with pickle, onion, and ketchup on a toasted Brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
A 1/4 lb. Impossible patty with melty American cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.49
2 2 oz. Impossible patties and cheese with pickle, onion, and ketchup on a toasted Brioche bun.