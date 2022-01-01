Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve cheesecake

REBUILDING Saisaki image

 

REBUILDING Saisaki

200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut cheesecake$12.00
More about REBUILDING Saisaki
Nawa image

 

Nawa

126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Coconut Puree Cheesecake$8.00
More about Nawa
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$11.00
house-made cheesecake topped with mango sauce and lime zest
More about Mercado
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout$4.89
Strawberry Flavor Burst mixed with Cheesecake bites
Md Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout$4.49
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake bites mixed together
Large Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae$4.99
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites
More about The Stand
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest image

 

Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.99
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Three Fires Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Three Fires Pizza

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$4.75
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake$4.75
More about Three Fires Pizza

