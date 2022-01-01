Cheesecake in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve cheesecake
REBUILDING Saisaki
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne
|Coconut cheesecake
|$12.00
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Cheesecake
|$11.00
house-made cheesecake topped with mango sauce and lime zest
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Lg Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout
|$4.89
Strawberry Flavor Burst mixed with Cheesecake bites
|Md Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout
|$4.49
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake bites mixed together
|Large Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
|$4.99
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne
|Cheesecake
|$4.99