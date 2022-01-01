Chicken fajitas in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.99
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
|Chicken Fajita
|$13.29
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken and onions, served with two corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, sour cream, and a side of rice.
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad
|$14.00
greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.99
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
|Chicken Fajita
|$13.29
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken and onions, served with two corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, sour cream, and a side of rice.
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.99
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.