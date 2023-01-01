Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Chicken Rolls
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Big Apple Pizza - 120 W Wayne Street
120 W Wayne Street, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Chicken Bacon Ranch Roll
$10.99
More about Big Apple Pizza - 120 W Wayne Street
NAWA - Fort Wayne on the Landing
126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Chicken Egg Roll
$9.00
More about NAWA - Fort Wayne on the Landing
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
Short Ribs
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cobb Salad
Quesadillas
Chef Salad
Gyoza
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Edamame
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(989 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston