Chicken tenders in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Hand breaded tenders, 2 sides and garlic toast
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders w/fries$11.25
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$6.49
More about Bandidos
Chicken Tenders 5 Piece image

 

Burger Bar

223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders 5 Piece$6.75
Served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$4.75
Served with your choice of sauce
More about Burger Bar
Oleys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Oleys Pizza

10910 US-24, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.00
More about Oleys Pizza
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner$15.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw
Chicken Tender Dinner$14.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$6.49
More about Bandidos
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$9.99
Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Item pic

 

Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Hand breaded tenders, 2 sides and garlic toast
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$6.49
More about Bandidos
Beyond Chicken Tender Basket (4pc.) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beyond Chicken Tender Basket (4pc.)$11.49
4 Beyond chicken tenders and your choice of side and dipping sauce.
More about Savery Vegan Grill
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner$15.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw
Chicken Tender Dinner$14.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

