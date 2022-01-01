Chicken tenders in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Hand breaded tenders, 2 sides and garlic toast
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Tenders w/fries
|$11.25
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about Burger Bar
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Tenders 5 Piece
|$6.75
Served with your choice of sauce
|Chicken Tenders 3 Piece
|$4.75
Served with your choice of sauce
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner
|$15.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$14.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Chicken Strips
|$9.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Hand breaded tenders, 2 sides and garlic toast
More about Savery Vegan Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Beyond Chicken Tender Basket (4pc.)
|$11.49
4 Beyond chicken tenders and your choice of side and dipping sauce.
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner
|$15.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$14.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink