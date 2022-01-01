Chili in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl
|$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Lg Chili
|$4.19
|Sm Chili
|$3.79
|4-Way Chili
|$5.09
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$2.79
PIZZA • PASTA
Three Fires Pizza
5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne
|Side Chili Oil
|$1.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.99
|Chili Cheese Dog Combo
|$10.99
Two grilled Lightlife hot dogs, our house chili, house cheese sauce, and diced onion on toasted buns. Served with french fries.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
A double portion of french fries topped with melty cheese and bean chili