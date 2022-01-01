Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chili

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Chili$4.19
Sm Chili$3.79
4-Way Chili$5.09
More about The Stand
Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield

2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Mac & Cheese$2.79
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Three Fires Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Three Fires Pizza

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Chili Oil$1.00
More about Three Fires Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$4.99
Chili Cheese Dog Combo$10.99
Two grilled Lightlife hot dogs, our house chili, house cheese sauce, and diced onion on toasted buns. Served with french fries.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
A double portion of french fries topped with melty cheese and bean chili
More about Savery Vegan Grill

