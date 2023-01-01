Chimichangas in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chimichangas
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|(D) Chimichanga
|$14.00
|(L) Chimichanga
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, choice of protein, grilled onions, and shredded cheese. All rolled up, fried, and topped with queso. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, shrimp, talapia, crab, onions, and cheese. Rolled up, fried, and topped with queso and Baja sauce.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant - 4122 Lima Road A-7
4122 Lima Road A-7, Fort Wayne
|Cactus Grill Chimichanga
|$12.99
A large flour tortilla filled with a protein of choice deep fried, smothered in House queso dip, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with a side of Spanish rice and side salad