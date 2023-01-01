Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve chimichangas

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
(D) Chimichanga$14.00
(L) Chimichanga$10.00
Flour tortilla, choice of protein, grilled onions, and shredded cheese. All rolled up, fried, and topped with queso. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Seafood Chimichanga$15.00
Flour tortilla, shrimp, talapia, crab, onions, and cheese. Rolled up, fried, and topped with queso and Baja sauce.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
BG pic

 

Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant - 4122 Lima Road A-7

4122 Lima Road A-7, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cactus Grill Chimichanga$12.99
A large flour tortilla filled with a protein of choice deep fried, smothered in House queso dip, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with a side of Spanish rice and side salad
More about Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant - 4122 Lima Road A-7

