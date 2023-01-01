Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve egg rolls

NAWA - Fort Wayne on the Landing

126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Takeout
Chicken Egg Roll$9.00
More about NAWA - Fort Wayne on the Landing
ZING -

5735 Falls Dr, Fort Wayne

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 PACK OF EGG ROLLS$8.99
Indulge in our pork egg roll's crispy and savory goodness, filled with seasoned ground pork and a blend of crunchy vegetables.
PORK EGG ROLL$1.99
Indulge in our pork egg roll's crispy and savory goodness, filled with seasoned ground pork and a blend of crunchy vegetables.
More about ZING -

