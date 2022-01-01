Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve enchiladas

Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 4 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$16.99
You can choose a combination of any four burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas L$15.00
two yellow corn tortillas stuffed with chicken tinga, topped with red guajillo sauce, pickled cabbage, crema
Enchiladas D$19.00
four yellow corn tortillas stuffed with chicken tinga, topped with red guajillo sauce, pickled cabbage, crema
More about Mercado
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 4 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$16.99
You can choose a combination of any four burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 4 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$16.99
You can choose a combination of any four burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos

