Enchiladas in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve enchiladas
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Pick 4 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$16.99
You can choose a combination of any four burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Enchiladas L
|$15.00
two yellow corn tortillas stuffed with chicken tinga, topped with red guajillo sauce, pickled cabbage, crema
|Enchiladas D
|$19.00
four yellow corn tortillas stuffed with chicken tinga, topped with red guajillo sauce, pickled cabbage, crema
