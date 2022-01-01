Fish and chips in Fort Wayne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$9.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Good Karma IPA battered white fish/house fries/coleslaw/house tarter
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Good Karma IPA battered white fish/house fries/coleslaw/house tarter
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

