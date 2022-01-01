Fried pickles in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.50
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about 07 Pub
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Dill Pickle Fries
|$9.00
house-made ranch
More about Savery Vegan Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Fried Pickles
|$6.49
Pickle chips hand-breaded and fried. Served with our house Ranch.