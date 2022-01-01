Fried pickles in Fort Wayne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Fried Pickles image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about 07 Pub
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dill Pickle Fries$9.00
house-made ranch
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub
54d65603-cccb-4669-85b2-0e9f64283387 image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$6.49
Pickle chips hand-breaded and fried. Served with our house Ranch.
More about Savery Vegan Grill
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dill Pickle Fries$9.00
house-made ranch
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

