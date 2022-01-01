Garden salad in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve garden salad
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Garden Salad
|$3.49
A small salad with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|Combo Garden Salad
|$3.50
|Garden Salad
Garden Salad is served with Green Peppers, Misto Pizza Blend Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce.
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Garden Salad
|$3.49
A small salad with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Garden Salad
|$3.49
A small salad with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.