Garden salad in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve garden salad

Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$3.49
A small salad with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Bandidos
Pint and Slice image

 

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Combo Garden Salad$3.50
Garden Salad
Garden Salad is served with Green Peppers, Misto Pizza Blend Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce.
More about Pint and Slice
Alto Grado at The Landing image

PIZZA

Alto Grado at The Landing

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Half Garden Salad$4.99
Full Garden Salad$8.99
More about Alto Grado at The Landing

