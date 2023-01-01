Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve garlic knots

Big Apple Pizza - 120 W Wayne Street

120 W Wayne Street, Fort Wayne

TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots - Half (6 ct)$2.99
Our Hand-Tossed dough, twisted into bite-sized knots.
Tossed in our garlic and olive oil and served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots - Full (Baker's Dozen 13 ct)$4.99
Our Hand-Tossed dough, twisted into bite-sized knots.
Tossed in our garlic and olive oil and served with our homemade marinara sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Original Oley's Pizza - Southwest Location

10910 US-24, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Garlic Knot$5.50
Garlic Knots$8.00
