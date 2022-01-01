Grilled chicken in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
PIZZA
B. Antonio's Pizza
5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne
|Whole Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
|Half Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
More about Nawa
Nawa
126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Ginger Lime salad Chicken (Grilled Chicken)
|$14.00
ground chicken, ginger, red onion, lime, red pepper, cilantro, roasted peanut, green onion, mixed greens
|Papaya Salad + Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
green papaya, Thai chili, peanut, grilled chicken breast, carrot, lime
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
B. Antonio's Pizza
10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
|Whole Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
|Half Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.00
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.99