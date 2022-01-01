Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve grilled chicken

B. Antonio's Pizza image

PIZZA

B. Antonio's Pizza

5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Grilled Chicken$11.00
Half Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Item pic

 

Nawa

126 W. Columbia St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Lime salad Chicken (Grilled Chicken)$14.00
ground chicken, ginger, red onion, lime, red pepper, cilantro, roasted peanut, green onion, mixed greens
Papaya Salad + Grilled Chicken$14.00
green papaya, Thai chili, peanut, grilled chicken breast, carrot, lime
More about Nawa
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicko Chicken$6.49
More about Bandidos
B. Antonio's Pizza image

 

B. Antonio's Pizza

10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Half Grilled Chicken Salad$7.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicko Chicken$6.49
More about Bandidos
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken$9.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Bandidos image

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicko Chicken$6.49
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

