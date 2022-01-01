Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ham sandwiches in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Ham Sandwiches
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Pit Ham Sandwich
$8.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Pit Ham Sandwich
$8.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
Chicken Pitas
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Hummus
Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Sweet Corn
Cheeseburgers
Street Tacos
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston