Kani salad in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve kani salad

Main pic

 

Miyabi New - 6532 E State Blvd.

6532 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kani Salad$9.00
Spicy crab salad with cucumber
More about Miyabi New - 6532 E State Blvd.
Consumer pic

 

SAISAKI

200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kani Salad$11.00
More about SAISAKI

