Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kani salad in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Kani Salad
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve kani salad
Miyabi New - 6532 E State Blvd.
6532 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Kani Salad
$9.00
Spicy crab salad with cucumber
More about Miyabi New - 6532 E State Blvd.
SAISAKI
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Kani Salad
$11.00
More about SAISAKI
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
Mushroom Burgers
Fried Rice
Green Beans
Nachos
California Rolls
Pretzels
Taco Pizza
Garlic Bread
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(758 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(493 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1229 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston