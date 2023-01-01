Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lox in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Lox
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve lox
Penny Drip - 815 Lafayette ST
815 Lafayette ST, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Bagel & Lox
$10.00
More about Penny Drip - 815 Lafayette ST
Davey's Delicious Bagels
1006 Broadway, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Lox On a Bagel
$10.00
Steamed Everything Bagel, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers and Lox
More about Davey's Delicious Bagels
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
Chicken Noodles
Miso Soup
Lasagna
Gyoza
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Shrimp Rolls
Crab Sticks
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(470 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston