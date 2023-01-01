Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve lox

Penny Drip - 815 Lafayette ST

815 Lafayette ST, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel & Lox$10.00
More about Penny Drip - 815 Lafayette ST
Davey's Delicious Bagels

1006 Broadway, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox On a Bagel$10.00
Steamed Everything Bagel, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers and Lox
More about Davey's Delicious Bagels

